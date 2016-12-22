Aberdeen Central warns of apparel scam

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Aberdeen Central has received information that a company out of Texas has been attempting to produce Golden Eagles apparel without school authorization.

According to school officials, the company has been contacting local businesses and contracting to provide t-shirts for money. This is not a part of the Central athletic department.

The school asks that if anybody has been contacted by this organization, to tell them this is not part of the school or its athletic department. The school said that scams which produce apparel and schedules without authorization are designed to make money at the school’s expense.