ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The Aberdeen Police Department arrested a man after a report of multiple gunshots fired inside a trailer at Park Village on Thursday morning.

Thet Khaing, 51-year-old Aberdeen resident, was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault, according to information from the APD.

The police responded to a call of gunshots around 7:03 a.m.

No injures occurred during the incident.