Electric providers alerting customers of potential scams

BATH, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Northern Electric Cooperative in Bath, FEM Electric Association in Ipswich, and Lake Region Electric Association in Webster are teaming up to alert customers of potential phone scams.

While there has been no reports of scams in the area, there have been issues in other parts of the country. Ben Dunsmoor, Communications Director for Northern Electric Cooperative said the companies decided to take a proactive approach before anyone locally is effected.

Dunsmoor said local officials were alerted to issues in other parts of the country through information obtained by a national organization.

Dunsmoor said that customers will receive multiple notifications before they have their service disconnected, so if someone calls demanding money threatening to cut off service, that is a sign of a scam.