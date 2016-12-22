Lottery sales holding their own

PIERRE, S.D. (KWAT) — Sales tax revenues in South Dakota have been lagging in the 2017 Fiscal Year, but during that same time, lottery sales in the state have been holding their own.

South Dakota Lottery Executive Director Norm Lingle:

Lingle says they’ve made an effort to keep a fresh look to the games for lottery players—to keep them interested, and playing.

Lingle says the number of lottery retailers won’t change much in the coming year.

Lingle says this is the time of year when the lottery sees business pick up.

He says a lot of scratch off tickets are purchased as stocking stuffers, but Lingle cautions—they’re not for everyone.

Lingle has been the lottery director in South Dakota since 2005.