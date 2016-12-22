NSU WBB Squad Slides Back to #25 in the Nation

December 22, 2016 Sports
Scoreboard - NSU Hoops 2

WBCA.org – The updated WBCA poll is out for NCAA D-II hoops, and the Wolves’ women are back into the 25-spot after falling to MSU-Moorhead over the weekend.  The team had climbed from #25 to #18 last week, but slide back to where they were previously after their 2nd loss of the season… both coming to the Dragons.  MSU-Moorhead finally got some recognition from the coaches and is getting votes this week, while Winona State moved up three to #16.  Ashland is the top ranked team w/ 21/24 votes.  Other regional teams on the list include Pittsburg State (#3), Emporia State (#5), Arkansas Tech (#15), Central OK (#19), Central MO (RV), and Fort Hays State (RV).

