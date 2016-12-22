Oahe Speedway will not be open in 2017

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – Oahe Speedway north of Pierre will not have a racing season in 2017.

According to a Facebook post by track owner Milt Morris, he says “it is with deepest regret to close Oahe Speedway for the 2017 season. Several factors entered into that determination. Morris Inc. has financially supported the shortfalls of the track since the beginning.”

He adds that all options are open for future success of the track. He says that he has “run out of gas, time, and money.”

Oahe Speedway has been in operation for over a decade. Oahe Speedway is a drag strip located 13 miles north of Pierre. Racing runs from the end of April to the beginning of October.

Each weekend they have racers come from all over the Midwest and Canada.

Track Manager Jessica Lammle declined further comment on this topic at this time.