Presentation College Picks Up Win Over Dubuque

LAS VEGAS, NV –

MBB

PC 92-76

Univ. of Dubuque (IA)

In their 2nd & final game at the Las Vegas Hoopla last night, the Presentation College MBB squad picked up a 92-76 win over the Univ. of Dubuque. PC turned the tables from day one, this time out-shooting their foe 54-37% from the floor. The teams were even in TOs at seven, and the Spartans went plus-ten in the rebounding department. Donnell Minton led the Saints with 24 points, and Elijah Valdez & Marcus Holman each hit for 18p (a career-high for Holman).