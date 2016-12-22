Rounds says national budget key issue

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNAX) – During the campaign, President-elect Donald Trump said the national debt, now standing at about nineteen and a half trillion dollars, could be paid down in four years.

Members of Congress aren’t so sure. South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says they have to get control of the federal budget first.

Rounds says a four-year paydown would be very difficult.

Rounds says the U.S. economy has to grow substantially to be able to handle any debt repayment.

Rounds says they plan to address the budget early in the next session.