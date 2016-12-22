School officials waiting to see how new funding formula plays out

YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) – South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard proposed a one percent increase in state aid to schools next year. That due to fading sales tax revenues.

Yankton School Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle says they are sure yet how that increase will play out in the new funding formula.

Kindle says teacher pay is an important factor in the formula.

Kindle says the improved teacher pay needs to be maintained every year.

Kindle says they expect the school funding formula to be tweaked by legislators before the session is over.