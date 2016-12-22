Sioux Falls man dies from injuries in November crash

DAVIS, S.D. (Press Release) – A Sioux Falls man, 73, has died from injuries received in a Nov. 30, 2016 two-vehicle crash east of Davis.

Lynn Nelson died Dec. 15, 2016. He had sustained life threatening injuries in the crash.

A John Deere tractor with a loader was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2000 Chevrolet pickup.

Marvin Buseman, 65, Centerville, was the driver of the tractor and received minor injuries. He was taken by a family member to a Sioux Falls hospital. Richard Strohm, 66, Sioux Falls, was the driver of the pickup and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

Nelson was a passenger in the pickup. Both occupants of the pickup, who were wearing seatbelts, were transported to a Sioux Falls hospital. Charges are pending against the pickup driver.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, Davis Fire Department, Viborg Ambulance and Sanford AirMed.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.