Sturgis City Council votes against allowing open containers

STURGIS, S.D. (KBHB) – The Sturgis City Council voted 6-2 Monday night against a resolution that would have allowed open containers of alcohol beverages on Main Street during next year’s rally.

The resolution was only good for a year – an experiment according to City Manager Daniel Ainslie – to see how well it would work.

The plan was to use a special cup, rally-goers could keep as a souvenir. Only malt beverage or wine would be allowed on the street.

However, concerns from citizens and even law enforcement seemed to weigh heavily on most members of the council.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewaater was among those with concerns.

It took a lot of discussion among council members to even get a motion. Alderman Jason Anderson finally introduced a motion to approve the measure.

He and Mayor Mark Carstensen were the only aldermen to vote yes for the resolution.