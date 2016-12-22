Tips for safe traveling this weekend

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – Whether celebrating the holiday season at home or traveling somewhere, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety encourages people to be safe.

The holidays are a busy time involving numerous activities. With so much happening in the next days, DPS officials say it is important to still be safety conscious.

Lee Axdahl, director of the Office of Highway Safety, says the key to safety this weekend is to plan ahead.

He encourages South Dakotans to have their winter survival kit in their car before heading to grandma’s house for the holiday.

With the predicted weather event on Sunday, he adds that residents are encouraged to drive the conditions.

In 2015, there were no motor vehicle crash fatalities during the Christmas reporting period and one during the New Year’s period. Axdahl encourages people to make sure their holidays don’t end in tragedy.