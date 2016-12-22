Upcoming bill would allow for state funded preschools

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – While South Dakota legislators should not have the intense debates over taxes and funding like last session, there will still be education issues on the table.

One of those bills would allow for state funded preschools in South Dakota. Senator Billie Sutton of Burke will be the prime sponsor on the bill.

Sutton says the state has “some ground to make up” on the topic.

SD Head Start Association Executive Director Kathy Cruse of Pierre says that head start in South Dakota is strictly funded by federal dollars. She says if there were some additional funding, that would mean that more children could be served.

Cruse adds that multiplies studies have shown that kids that go to preschool have a higher rate of not being incarcerated later in life.

Cruse adds that the dollar investment in Head Start programs has a high rate of return. For each dollar invested in Head Start, there is an economic gain of $7-$10.