Weekend storm to bring mixed bag across the state

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio,com) – The entire state is bracing for a weekend weather storm that will bring everything from freezing rain to heavy snow.

Aberdeen is under a winter storm watch from Sunday morning through Monday morning, while areas to the west are under a blizzard watch. James Telken, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen, said that the storm will bring various conditions to different parts of the state.

Regardless of what the Aberdeen area receives, strong winds will make travel treacherous.

Telken said it is difficult to tell exactly how much precipitation the area will receive, and where the freezing rain line will end and the snow line will begin.

When asked if there is a possibility Aberdeen could receive significant snowfall if the storm shifted slightly, Telken said yes.

Telken said that anyone thinking about traveling definitely needs to keep an eye on this approaching weather system.