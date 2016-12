ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office is advising no travel in all of Brown County until 8 a.m. on Monday.

The area is under a flash food warning until 12:15 a.m. Monday because of rain and snow melt. Aberdeen is also under an ice storm warning until 6 a.m on Monday.