Darleen Laverne DeKay, 87

Darleen Laverne DeKay October 08, 1929 – December 22, 2016

Darleen L. DeKay, 87, of Martin, SD passed away December 22, 2016 in Rapid City, SD.

Darleen L. Kiklas was born October 8th, 1929 in St. Cloud, MN to Michael and Delphine (Lacher) Kiklas.

Darleen graduated from South High School in Minneapolis in 1948. Darleen went to work for Castle Hot Springs Resort in Arizona where she met Marvin DeKay. She then went to work at Yellowstone National Park where she again met up with Marvin. Darleen married Marvin DeKay in Cody, Wyoming on July 27, 1949. They then worked for the A Bar A Ranch in Encampment, WY, the Sawbay Cattle Company in San Diego, CA and the Sage Ranch in Paicines, CA.

While living in Paicines, CA, Darleen became a member of the California Cattlewomen’s Association, better known as the “CowBelles,” to help promote friendship between ranch women, better public relations and to assist the Cattlemen in promoting the welfare of the cattle industry.”

After moving to Martin, SD, Darleen worked at various jobs. She worked for and was elected Bennett County Treasurer. After retirement, Darleen enjoyed working at the Veteran’s Service Center and as a Bailiff with the 6th Judicial Circuit. Darleen also enjoyed volunteering at the Community Action Program.

Darleen is survived by her children: Wayne (Carla) DeKay, of Ogallala, NE; Evey DeKay (Jim Werner) of Redfield SD and Marleen (Jim) Huckabay of Redfield, SD; her grandchildren: Travis Manke (Annika Russell), Sioux Falls, SD; Dustin DeKay, Aurora, CO; Alexis DeKay, Greeley, CO and Amanda Huckabay, Casper, WY. Also surviving Darleen are her great-grandchildren: Keshia, Phoinex, Callie, Makia and Olivia and one great-great grandchild, Jackson. She is also survived by her sister, Jeanine Gile of Cheyenne, WY and several nieces and nephews. Also included in the family were her dear and special friends: Mary Thompson, Mike and Linda Wordeman and Rod and Dianna Anderson.

Darleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; an infant daughter and her granddaughter Lynn Manke.

Darleen's wishes were to be cremated and burial will take place at a later date. Thelen-Hyke Funeral Home of Redfield has been entrusted with arrangements.