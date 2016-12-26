No travel advised in Day County; shelter set up in Waubay

WEBSTER, S.D. (Press Release) – There is no travel advised in Day County and east Marshall County until further notice.

According to a press release from the Day County Sheriff’s Office: numerous power poles and lines are down in several locations in Day County. Current hazard with the Blizzard conditions right now, is that there are power poles down and power lines over the Highway on 446th Ave (Day Co 1 North to Enemy Swim) near the old mink farm. These down power lines are hanging over the road at the same height as a vehicle. Do not travel on Day County 1,446th Ave. at this time. No travel is advised anywhere in Day County on the State Highways or secondary roads per Day County Sheriff Barry Hillestad.

Waubay residents: due to power being down in Waubay, a shelter has been opened at the American Legion Club. The City has a generator hooked up and people can seek shelter there for warmth if needed until the power is restored.

The towns of Roslyn, Grenville, and Waubay are still without power. Rural Electric customers will likely continue to have outages, but no certain updates to restore power are available at this time.