Advocacy group proposing legislation in transgender bathroom debate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO-AM) – A renewed transgender bathroom debate can be expected in the 2017 State Legislature in Pierre.

The Family Heritage Alliance, a conservative advocacy group, is putting together proposed legislation called the Student Privacy Act. Alliance Executive Director Dale Bartcher tells KELO Radio News that it would require that public school students use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex. Accommodations would be made for transgender students.

Bartcher said he understands that in some instances special arrangements may be needed.

Governor Dennis Daugaard vetoed similar legislation – House Bill 1008 – passed by the 2016 State Legislature, but Bartcher says he “totally expects a new result” this time. The group’s intention is to get the Governor’s input.

Transgender bathroom debates are like lightening rods for the national media and national advocacy groups – witness all the sparks flying in North Carolina.