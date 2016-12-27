Baird Park Sledding Hill ready for action

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Baird Park Sledding Hill in Aberdeen is now open and a popular destination for kids during the winter.

The only sledding hill in town is located at 1715 24th Ave. N.E.

The Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, which provides the hill, has some rules and regulations about the hill, which stands more than 25 feet tall. The hill is not supervised, so individuals are asked to be considerate of others. Snow boards are not allowed on the hill. Motorized or recreational vehicles like snowmobiles and ATVs are also not allowed in the park or on the hill.

Parking is available just south of the hill.

For more information about Baird Park Sledding Hill contact the Parks and Rec Office at (605) 626-7015.