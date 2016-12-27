Brian Lee Sattler, 47

Brian Lee Sattler

(October 29, 1969 – December 26, 2016)



Eden, SD: The Mass of Christian Burial for Brian Sattler will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2016 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eden. Rev. Fr. Brian Simon will officiate. Cremation will take place after the ceremony, and inurnment will be at a later date in St. Michael’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7:00 Friday at the church, concluding with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service.

Brian passed away Monday, December 26, 2016 at Sanford Hospital Webster at the age of 47.

The Price Funeral Chapel of Britton has been entrusted with Brian’s arrangements.

Condolences may be directed to the family in care of Jessica Sattler – Box 47 – Eden, SD 57232.