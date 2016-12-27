Chamber collects more than 400 hats and mittens during drive

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassadors recently completed their Hat and Mitten Drive.

New hats, gloves and mittens, as well as cash donations, were accepted for children in Aberdeen. The drive is an annual event, according to Bea Fischer, Director of Member Services for the Chamber.

Fischer called the drive a success, noting that more than 400 items were donated. The items were dropped off for students at elementary schools across town.

Fischer said it was neat seeing all of items that were donated.

She said the project brings the community together and she thanked all involved for their participation.