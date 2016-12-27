Day County Sheriff updates Waubay situation

WAUBAY, S.D. (Press Release) – Here is a press release from Day County Sheriff Barry Hillestad regarding the situation in Waubay:

Mayor Kevin Jens is calling on all residents to NOT leave your water running. We know this will keep your pipes from freezing, however it is putting a huge strain on the Water and Sewer facilities in town. You need to turn your water off at your water meter and drain your pipes if you are concerned about freezing lines.

Also, arrangements are taking shape this afternoon for the opportunity to have some heat put into your home using a supplemental commercial heater. Mayor Jens has three crews working on this and will be going door to door. Some folks have contacted the Mayor already and gotten on a list. It is important to remember that this is a temporary solution, but by warming your house ocassionally, you will keep your pipes from freezing.

The shelter at the Legion will remain open, and we do have a supply of cots and blankets that will be at the shelter this afternoon for use there. The staff of the Legion has been working hard preparing food so if you are hungry just stop in. If you have food you wish to donate they will be happy to prepare it also.