Lina T Leboffe, 88

Lina T. (Tomasulo) Leboffe

Obituary with Photo

Lina T. (Tomasulo) Leboffe, 88, of Aberdeen, passed away Monday, December 26, 2016, at ManorCare Health Services in Aberdeen.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 409 3rd Avenue SE, Aberdeen, with Father Mark Lichter as celebrant.

Burial will take place in Philadelphia, PA, at a later date.

Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary & Crematory, 414 5th Ave NW, Aberdeen, is in charge of arrangements.

No visitation will take place prior to the service. Friends may sign Lina’s online guestbook and also view her service via the live stream service link at www.schriversmemorial.com.

Lina T. Tomasulo was born April 6, 1928, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Pasquale and Concettina (Marcarelli) Tomasulo.

She was united in marriage to Mario M. Leboffe on September 4, 1948, in Philadelphia.

Lina enjoyed a successful career in cosmetic sales and was recognized by the Washington, DC City Paper as Cosmetics Salesperson of the Year.

Surviving Lina are her children: Roberta (Patrick) Gallagher and Gianfelice Leboffe, both of South Dakota, Francesco (Patricia Strom) Leboffe of New York, and Antonia Tabaku of Maryland; eleven grandchildren: Noel, Giovanni, Carlo, Kristen and John (Francesco), Maria (Gianfelice), Raymond, Thomas, Daniel and Emma (Roberta and Patrick), and Michela (Antonia); her baby brother, Gary (Linda) Tomasulo of Maryland; her sister-in-law, Eleanor; seven nieces and nephews: Flora (Daniel) Couley, Robert, Eleanor, Elaine, Buddy, Michael and Carlo; as well as many beloved cousins and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Lina is preceded in death by her husband, Mario; her parents; eight siblings: Bianca, Robert, Romolo, Remo, Rodolfo, Pia, Ralph an