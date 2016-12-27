Lucille Gibson August 24, 1916 – December 26, 2016

Lucille Gibson, 100 years 4 months and 2 days old, of rural Highmore, S.D. passed away peacefully at her home, where she lived for 76 years, on December 26, 2016 with family and a special caregiver present.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2016 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Highmore with Pastor Sheena Thomson officiating. Burial will follow at the Highmore Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2016 with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore.

Iola Lucille Gibson was born on August 24, 1916 at home near Ainsworth, NE. to Robert Carl and Nellie Mae (Ulery) Westover. The family later moved to South Dakota where Lucille grew up. She met Bryan Gibson when they were both herding cattle and met at the watering tank. They married a year later on April 25, 1934 in Martin, S.D.

Lucille and Bryan worked on a farm north of Colome, S.D. when their first son, Carl LeRoy and their second son, Alvin was born. Carl LeRoy became ill and passed away in the winter of 1936. In 1937 they moved to Colorado and worked in the Mountains logging for 2 years. While living in Colorado she gave birth to their first daughter, Anna Mae. Lucille and Bryan moved back to South Dakota and in 1940 they purchased their first home and land just south of Highmore where they farmed and ranched. They added 3 more sons and a daughter to their home, Merlin, Gary, Sharon Kay and Allen.

Lucille had many passions in life, family, horses, art, reading and flowers to name a few. She was a pioneer woman, who lived through the “dirty thirties” and it was then that her love and respect of a horse began. During Lucille’s life she broke and rode many horses over the years. Some of her favorites were: Billy, Queen, Ned, Misty, Blue Star, and Starfire. For 47 years she has been a staple in the Old Settlers Day Parade in Highmore, S.D., something that she always looked forward to and really enjoyed. She will always be remembered for her love of all farm animals. She never said no to a bum lamb or a runt pig and it wasn’t just her beloved cats and dogs that had names, every one of them did because they filled her life with love.

As a young woman, Lucille drew on any piece of scrap paper that she could find. She drew the finest horses and animals performing acts that you might see in the circus. She also enjoyed painting on canvas and embroidering.

She was an avid reader. When the children were still home, every night she read by lamplight while they circled around her. If they didn’t remind her, Dad would because he loved listening to her too. She never went anywhere without a book to read at bedtime.

Lucille watched with anticipation each spring for the first signs of her treasured flowers to bud and flower. She found so much joy in her vegetable and flower gardens that she tended on her land for 76 years.

Lucille lived a full life, she loved many and many loved her. We celebrate the life of an exceptional women and may her legacy be passed on through each of us.

She is survived by two sons, Gary Gibson and Allen (De) Gibson of Highmore, SD; two daughters, Anna Mae (Paul) Ryan of Lancaster, CA and Sharon Kay (Dick) Wilson of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter-in-law, Rosa Lee Gibson of Kansas City, MO; and another she considered her own, Buzz Ingle of Huron, SD; 18 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bryan Gibson; three sons: Carl LeRoy, Alvin, and Merlin; daughter-in-law, Noreen Gibson; one great grandson, Jacob Lidel; her parents; and four siblings.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Lucille’s arrangements.