Man killed in crash near Hermosa

HERMOSA, S.D. (Press Release) – One man died Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash that occurred south of Hermosa.

The name of the 67-year-old man has not been released pending notification of family. He was the only occupant.

A 2005 GMC Sierra pickup was southbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the west ditch and rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Ambulance.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.