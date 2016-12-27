Sanford Health announces top names for 2016 newborns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Sanford Health has released the most popular names for newborns during the past year.

The most popular girls’ name was Harper, while the most popular boys’ name was William.

The other top five names for girls following Harper were Nora, Emma, Claire and (tied for fifth), Amelia and Ava.

The other top five names for boys following William were Owen, Isaac, Liam and (tied for fifth), Noah and Benjamin.

Last year’s top names were Emma for girls and Jackson for boys.