Second Highway 12 Corridor Study meeting set for Jan. 30

IPSWICH, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – Another public meeting on the Highway 12 Corridor from Aberdeen to Ipswich has been set for Jan. 30 in Ipswich.

Last summer an initial meeting was held to discuss concerns about the stretch of road where numerous fatalities and major accidents have occurred in recent years. Since that meeting, more data has been collected, according to Wade Kline, Project Manager of the study, who serves as a consultant to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Kline said that recommendations will be presented at the meeting.

While the January meeting will be the last in the corridor study, Kline said additional meetings could be forthcoming depending on what action, if any, that the Department of Transportation decides to take.

Since the last meeting, rumble strips have been added on the corridor. Kline said those strips are effective.

Kline reminded people that a website provides a summary of action on the corridor study up to this point if individuals have questions.