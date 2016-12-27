Weekend High School Sports Scoreboard

December 27, 2016 Sports
Scoreboard - Winter 5

THU SCHEDULE

WR

Mitchell

Ab Central  53-18

The Golden Eagles got wins from Jacob Moore (major dec), Daymon Steuck (pin), Will Jarrott (dec), Austin Cihak (major dec), Bradley Nelson (pin), and Braiden Nelson (pin).  Aberdeen also ended up with multiple wins by forfeit.

 

Titan Invite…

1 – Kimball/WL/PG (188.5)

2 – Philip (185)

3 – MV/P/CS (158.5)

6 – Webster

7 – Potter Co

9 – Sully Buttes

12 – Ips/Leo

14 – Warner/NW

Local Top 4’s…

Webster – Colton Koslowski (1st), Kelby Hawkins (1st), Chase Sigdestad (2nd), Cade Shoemaker (3rd), Carter Shoemaker (4th), Tristen Bent (4th)

Potter Co – Lucas Smith (1st), Joey Wheeler (2nd), Brayden Schlachter (4th)

Ips/Leola – Cody Peterson (2nd)

Sully Buttes – Brady Hill (4th), Chase Nincehelser (4th)

 

Basketball

Ab Central  58-49

Harrisburg [B]

The Golden Eagle guys moved to 3-1 on the season w/a 58-49 win in Harrisburg on THU.  Nate Rook led AC w/ 20p, while Cannon Hannigan hit for 12p, and Cole Bergan dropped in 11p.  AC turned it over 21x, but that was still five less than the Tigers.

 

Harrisburg  55-51

Ab Central [G]

The Tigers shot 46% for the game thanks to a 59% 2nd half as they came back to beat the Golden Eagles, 55-51.  Haylee Mork led AC w/ 14p, while Melia Mounga & Paiton Burchkard each dropped in 13p.  Karli Gardner struggled, going 2/10 from the floor for 5p before fouling out.  Aberdeen went plus-6 in rebounding, but shot just 38% on the night.

 

Deuel [B]

Ab Roncalli  60-33

AR – Gus Reede 24p

D – Zach Stoltenbrug 13p

 

Deuel [G]

Ab Roncalli  70-37

AR – Mariah Winegar 19p, 7r; Grace Imbery 14p; Megan Streier 13p

D – Jayden TeGantvoort 12p

 

Wols-Wess  52-40

Faulkton [B]

 

Wols-Wess  55-30

Faulkton [G]

 

Webster [B]

Milbank  59-34

 

Milbank [G]

Webster  65-56

W – Haley Rithmiller 35p

 

Red/Dol  47-40

TZ [B]

 

GYM

Deuel TRI…

1 – Deuel (134.40)

2 – W. Central (124.85)

3 – Pipestone (106.30)

 

FRI

Basketball

Deuel  64-40

Lk Preston [G]

 

Hamlin  52-48

Dell Rapids [G]

Steven Lust Generic Banner Ad