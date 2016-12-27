Weekend High School Sports Scoreboard

THU SCHEDULE

WR

Mitchell

Ab Central 53-18

The Golden Eagles got wins from Jacob Moore (major dec), Daymon Steuck (pin), Will Jarrott (dec), Austin Cihak (major dec), Bradley Nelson (pin), and Braiden Nelson (pin). Aberdeen also ended up with multiple wins by forfeit.

Titan Invite…

1 – Kimball/WL/PG (188.5)

2 – Philip (185)

3 – MV/P/CS (158.5)

6 – Webster

7 – Potter Co

9 – Sully Buttes

12 – Ips/Leo

14 – Warner/NW

Local Top 4’s…

Webster – Colton Koslowski (1st), Kelby Hawkins (1st), Chase Sigdestad (2nd), Cade Shoemaker (3rd), Carter Shoemaker (4th), Tristen Bent (4th)

Potter Co – Lucas Smith (1st), Joey Wheeler (2nd), Brayden Schlachter (4th)

Ips/Leola – Cody Peterson (2nd)

Sully Buttes – Brady Hill (4th), Chase Nincehelser (4th)

Basketball

Ab Central 58-49

Harrisburg [B]

The Golden Eagle guys moved to 3-1 on the season w/a 58-49 win in Harrisburg on THU. Nate Rook led AC w/ 20p, while Cannon Hannigan hit for 12p, and Cole Bergan dropped in 11p. AC turned it over 21x, but that was still five less than the Tigers.

Harrisburg 55-51

Ab Central [G]

The Tigers shot 46% for the game thanks to a 59% 2nd half as they came back to beat the Golden Eagles, 55-51. Haylee Mork led AC w/ 14p, while Melia Mounga & Paiton Burchkard each dropped in 13p. Karli Gardner struggled, going 2/10 from the floor for 5p before fouling out. Aberdeen went plus-6 in rebounding, but shot just 38% on the night.

Deuel [B]

Ab Roncalli 60-33

AR – Gus Reede 24p

D – Zach Stoltenbrug 13p

Deuel [G]

Ab Roncalli 70-37

AR – Mariah Winegar 19p, 7r; Grace Imbery 14p; Megan Streier 13p

D – Jayden TeGantvoort 12p

Wols-Wess 52-40

Faulkton [B]

Wols-Wess 55-30

Faulkton [G]

Webster [B]

Milbank 59-34

Milbank [G]

Webster 65-56

W – Haley Rithmiller 35p

Red/Dol 47-40

TZ [B]

GYM

Deuel TRI…

1 – Deuel (134.40)

2 – W. Central (124.85)

3 – Pipestone (106.30)

FRI

Basketball

Deuel 64-40

Lk Preston [G]

Hamlin 52-48

Dell Rapids [G]