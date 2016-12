YANKTON, S.D. (WNAX) – A railroad bridge over the Sioux River in southeast South Dakota could be an expensive problem.

Todd Yeaton is Chairman of the state Railroad Board.

Yeaton says they have rebuilt all but this one last bridge.

Yeaton says the costs of this one bridge went far beyond estimates and their budget.

Yeaton says their funds are tapped out, so they may have to approach the Governor and legislature for help in getting the bridge rebuilt.