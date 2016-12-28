Campground reservations start on Jan. 9

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – It might be hard to think of outdoor camping in the middle of winter, but the Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will start taking reservations for Wylie Park starting Monday, Jan. 9.

Reservations will start being accepted at 7 a.m. on that day. Individuals can call (605) 626-3512 or 1-888-326-9693 or stop by the Parks and Rec Office.

Doug Johnson, Director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said the camping spots are extremely popular.

He said many people start planning out their entire year months ahead of time, so he expects demand to be high when reservations begin.

There are more than 100 spots available, in addition to cabins. Johnson said that plans call for more cabins to be added in the near future.

Johnson said that plans are to expand camping opportunities in the years ahead.

While the campground provides a revenue stream for the park, it also is an ideal location for families to enjoy what Wylie Park has to offer.