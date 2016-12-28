Don’t leave cars running and give thieves an opportunity

STURGIS, S.D. (KBHB) – It’s the time of the year when law enforcement stress “avoid being a crime of opportunity.”

During cold weather, it’s easy to leave your car running as you run into the store and run a quick errand. However, law enforcement says that’s not a good idea.

Even in small towns – you run the risk of having your vehicle become an easy target for thieves.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater says it happened in Sturgis recently.

VanDewater says thanks to the quick response from the victim and law enforcement, the truck was recovered in Black Hawk. Four people believed to be involved in the theft were arrested.

VanDewater also says it’s not a good idea to leave packages or valuables in plain site when you go into a store. Even though your car may be locked – it invites trouble.

VanDewater says avoid being a victim by making it harder for thieves to take advantage of you.