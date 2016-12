PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – The South Dakota Highway Patrol has launched its latest policy where if you get stopped for any violation and you are not wearing your seatbelt, you will automatically receive a ticket for a seatbelt violation.

The Department of Public Safety oversees the Highway Patrol. Department Director Lee Axdahl says seatbelt use is critical.

The new policy applies to everyone in the vehicle who is not wearing a seatbelt.