Power may not be completely restored for at least a week

MADISON, S.D. (KXLG) – It may a week or longer before power is completely restored to the rural areas of Northeastern South Dakota. Chris Studer, who is the Chief Member and Public Relations Officer at East River Electric Power Cooperative in Madison, says the transmission lines owned by East River Electric feeds power from various generating plants and the dams located on the Missouri River.

He says that several of the key substations that are serviced by those transmission lines went down. He says those lines feed other substations and the consumers at the end of the line.

Studer says both WAPA and East River Electric are affected with more than 260 large transmission poles down at the present time. He says line crews are in that area with other crews on their way.

Studer said they’re doing the best they can to get power restored and that, at times like this, it speaks volumes about having a disaster preparedness plan. He says the most important thing is to stay safe.

Studer is hopeful the WAPA and East River Electric Transmission lines will come on line sooner than later.

He says photos coming into his office today from the linemen in the field show some interesting pics with lines straight out rather than dipping down. He says that’s the reason why so many poles snapped and bent in the strong wind and ice storm.