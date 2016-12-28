Rapid City council to stop funding suicide support group

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City Council member says he’s deeply hurt by the city’s decision to stop funding a support group for relatives of people who take their own lives.

Councilman John Roberts tells the Rapid City Journal the Front Porch Coalition played a crucial role in helping him and his wife make it through the loss of their son.

After a committee recommending annual Human Services grants opted to stop funding the coalition, Roberts spoke to council members this month about how the local nonprofit impacted him and his wife.

The $15,000 grant requested by the coalition to expand its youth suicide prevention training was rejected.

The organization’s executive director, Stephanie Schweitzer Dixon, says she was disappointed to find out the work they do isn’t a priority to the council.