Waubay residents dealing with power outage

WAUBAY, S.D. (KELO AM) – The entire town of Waubay has been without power since the Christmas storm, but it’s not all bad.

Mayor Kevin Jens tells KELO Radio News that he’s seeing people sitting down taking time with their family.

Of course, it’s not all good either.

One house he says was down to 27 degrees before they got the mobile heat going. They also have a shelter in town where folks can warm up.

Many people in town have generators, but they were not made to be used for days non-stop. It may be the weekend before power is fully restored in Waubay. Another concern says Jens is the impact on water and sewer lines.

Sometimes it’s the little things you miss. The lady over at the HR One Stop convenience store in Waubay says they have the generator to keep the pumps going but there’s not enough power to make hot coffee.

South Dakotans are pretty tough to get through tough winters so a long power outage is just something else to deal with, according to Jens.

Waubay is in northeastern South Dakota, hardest hit by the Christmas storm. At last check on Tuesday, nearly 14,000 people were still without power state wide.