Arrest made following homicide outside Rapid City motel

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police have made an arrest after a fatal confrontation outside a Rapid City motel.

The Rapid City Journal reports that a 33-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Tuesday on a preliminary charge of second-degree murder in the death of a 61-year-old man. The victim was found unconscious in a motel room.

Rapid City police say their preliminary investigation shows the victim died of blunt force trauma.

Stardust Motel owner John Ashley says the victim had been staying at his motel for about a month and had been living alone. Police on Wednesday identified the victim as Robert Smith of Rapid City.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether the suspect has an attorney.

The incident marks the second homicide in Rapid City this year.