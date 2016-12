PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – A South Dakota development agency will get a $10 million, USDA loan to be directed to rural communities.

Beth Davis, President of Dakota Resources, says they will be the pass through agency for the federal dollars.

Davis says the money is aimed at reducing poverty in rural areas.

Davis says the program is a public – private venture.

Davis says the loan program is set up for the next five years, and interested communities can apply for the loans through her office.