Gold Card would speed up gun purchases

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Supporters say a new South Dakota concealed carry permit would speed up gun shopping for permit holders if it receives federal approval.
The “gold card” would bypass a background check for each firearm purchase from a licensed dealer. Instead, shoppers would simply be able to present the permit, which requires completing an FBI fingerprint background check on top of the standard obligations necessary to get a concealed carry permit.
South Dakota would join over two dozen states with such an option if it’s approved by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
A bureau spokeswoman says that the agency won’t make a decision until after the new law goes into effect on Jan. 1.
Foes contend that background checks should be the default for every gun purchase.
