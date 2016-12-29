Hoven residents still without power

HOVEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – The City of Hoven has been without power since Sunday and that has led to a modified lifestyle for residents.

Vern Rausch, co-chairman of the Hoven Businessmen’s Association, lives on the edge of town and lost power for just one day. However, the individuals who live in town are under a different electric provider and have gone days without electricity.

Rausch said it is hard to tell when power will be restored in Hoven. He said the lack of power pretty severely hampers the town when it comes to business transactions.

Rausch said stores are open for a few hours to help in cases of emergencies.

Phone service is also out. People with cell phones are charging them in their vehicles.

Rausch said people are using generators and looking out for each other.

Rausch is doing his part to help as well, hosting people from town at his house.

He said that a funeral was moved out of town on Wednesday for the first time in his recollection.

Despite the tough conditions, Rausch kept things in perspective and said that things could always be worse.