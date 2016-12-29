Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan Coming to Aberdeen

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins have announced plans for the club’s 57th annual Twins Winter Caravan presented by Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine. The 2017 Twins Winter Caravan features stops in more than 40 communities throughout Twins Territory between Monday, Jan. 16 and Thursday, Jan. 26 including Wednesday, January 18 in Aberdeen.

“The Minnesota Twins are proud to have Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine as the presenting sponsor of Winter Caravan,” said Twins Executive Vice President of Business Development Laura Day. “Twins Caravan offers both organizations a chance to connect with communities throughout the Midwest.”

The Twins Winter Caravan is one of the longest running and most extensive offseason team caravans in professional sports. It features groups of current and former players visiting schools, hospitals, corporations and service clubs during the day with a traditional “hot stove” program each evening.

The Twins Caravan stop in Aberdeen will feature current Twins players Brandon Kintzler and Ryan Pressly. Joining the current players will be former Twins player/current club manager and Baseball Hall of Fame member Paul Molitor along with Fox Sports North broadcaster Dick Bremer.

The stop in Aberdeen will be at the Dakota Event Center and start at 6:30PM on Wednesday, January 18 with no charge for admission courtesy of Steven Lust Automotive. More details will be coming soon!

Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine will help bring the Twins Winter Caravan to the communities encouraging young and old athletes to enjoy their sport. Mayo Clinic’s Sports Medicine services provide unparalleled performance training programs, medical care and rehabilitation services tailored to each athlete so they can enjoy the sport they love and improve their game. Learn more at sportsmedicine.mayoclinic.org.

Stay up to date with the Twins Winter Caravan details of the Aberdeen stop by RSVPing to the event on Facebook and remember to catch all Minnesota Twins games on the Treasure Island Baseball Network on ESPN Radio 1420AM/107.1FM!