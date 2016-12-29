Northern Football Names New Defensive Coordinator

ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State head football coach Tom Dosch announced the addition of Jesse Currier as the team’s next defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. Currier joins the Wolves after nine seasons with South Dakota State University in a variety of roles.

“I am excited to announce the addition of Jesse Currier as the Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach to NSU Football,” noted Dosch. “Jesse brings tremendous football knowledge and experience to our program.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to join Coach Dosch’s staff at NSU! My family and I have appreciated all of the opportunities, success, and relationships in our time at South Dakota State University, and look forward to this new challenge,” explained Currier.

“Coach Dosch has done an incredible job of creating a successful program both on and off the field. I look forward to contributing to that success and helping the program take the next steps to the top of the NSIC.”

Currier began his career as an assistant coach and the defensive coordinator for Iroquois High School from 2003-07. He coached fifteen All-State players at Iroquois. The Chiefs went 42-10 in the five seasons Currier was an assistant, winning the 2006 State Championship at the 9B level.

He then moved on as the graduate assistant for the Jackrabbits for two seasons, coaching the defensive line, as well as the running backs and tight ends. In that role he also assumed the video coordinator duties and recruited the southwest Minnesota and California junior college regions. In the 2008 season, Currier worked with 1,000-yard rusher and second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference selection Kyle Minett and honorable mention all-MVFC tight end Colin Cochart. He helped mentor All-American defensive end Danny Batten, who was honored as Co-MVFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2009 and was selected in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Currier remained with the Jackrabbits in 2010, as he moved into a full-time assistant position coaching the defensive tackles. He added to his role in 2013 when he was named SDSU’s recruiting coordinator. In addition to his coaching duties, Currier handled all day-to-day operations of recruiting, maintained the team’s online databases, and expanded and organized the team’s individual camps.

“In addition, his recruiting background and connection to the upper Midwest, which is our main recruiting footprint, will add to our commitment to recruiting the best student-athletes in the region. Wolves Football proudly welcomes Jesse and his family to NSU and to Aberdeen. “

As the defensive line coach Currier developed numerous student-athletes to All-Conference status including: Andy Mink (honorable mention all-MVFC), Chase Douglas (second team all-MVFC), Cole Langer (all-newcomer team /second team all-MVFC), and Kellen Soulek (second team all-MVFC).

In his time with SDSU, the Jackrabbits went 69-43 overall and 50-22 in league action. They qualified for six post-season appearances including the last five seasons consecutively. The Jackrabbits were also the 2016 Missouri Valley Football Conference Champions and reached the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs.

He received his bachelor of arts from South Dakota State in History and Secondary Education in 2008, and pursued his master of arts in Education Administration with a K-12 emphasis through SDSU.

Currier will assume his duties with the Wolves on January 4.