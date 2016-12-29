PUC dealing with disagreement over natural gas service

PIERRE, S.D. (WNAX) – The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission is in the midst of a disagreement over natural gas service.

Commission Chairman Chris Nelson says the they are dealing with so called “farm taps,” into the Northern Natural Gas line that was built in the 1950s.

Nelson says the problem came up when letters went out to those landowners.

Nelson says they held a four-hour hearing on the issue last week, and were ready to make a decision at their Jan. 3 meeting.

Nelson says they are still trying to figure out if the PUC has jurisdiction over these gas lines.

There are about 200 “farm taps” off of the main natural gas line.