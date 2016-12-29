South Shore Is Hoping Power Is Restored Soon

SOUTH SHORE, S.D. (KCCR) – The Community of South Shore is expected to have power restored later today. Residents there, along with thousands of other power customers throughout Northern South Dakota, remain without power today following last weekend’s brutal wind and ice storm that inflicted significant damage to power lines and other power infrastructure. Codington County Emergency Management Director Jim Sutton at Watertown says Otter Tail Power company announced Wednesday afternoon they are bringing in an emergency generation unit power up the community. He says it will be done in phases.

Sutton cautions South Shore residents who are using their own generators to make sure their units are disconnected from any lines the power company is working on.

The generator is expected to energize both the water and sewer lift stations, while providing basic service to residents.

Sutton repeated his requests that South Shore residents limit their use of power once it comes back on line so they don’t overload the system. Meanwhile, Chris Studer (STEW-dur), who is the Chief Member and Public Relations Officer for East River Electric said in a brief statement Wednesday afternoon that some good news will be shared today regarding an updated timeline on power restoration in the Whetstone Valley Electric Cooperative area of Northeast South Dakota today. He couldn’t give exact details yet, but said work was going faster than expected. They’re hopeful it’ll be sooner than later that power comes back on line. Whetstone cooperative remains completely down at this time and was one of hardest hit of all cooperatives in last weekend’s storm with more than 3,500 customers still without power.