WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNAX) – President-elect Donald Trump and members of his incoming administration are pointing to the first 100 days as a time of fast action.

South Dakota Senator John Thune says the process doesn’t work that way.

Thune says they will use the rules they have to move issues and people as quickly as they can.

Thune says he anticipates Congressional Republicans will be ready to roll back many federal regulations.

Congress is scheduled to begin the new session on Jan. 3.