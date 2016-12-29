Work continues to restore power in Northeastern South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KXLG) – Linemen were back at work Wednesday in most areas of Northeastern South Dakota repairing the hundreds of power lines that were damaged in last weekend’s storm. Hardest hit of all the electric cooperatives is Whetstone Valley where more than 3,500 customers remain without power.

Company General Manager Dave Page says their entire system is still down, and most likely will be for several more days. Whetstone Electric alone is erecting and repositioning 160 poles that tipped or snapped in the storm

The most severe damage is reported near Summit says Page.

Unlike the conventional electric poles where workers can dislodge the ice from the lines along the highways, transmission lines are much larger and require workers wait for the ice to either melt or drop.

Page says that in most cases they can reset the line but that finding new poles to replace those that were damaged is a big problem. East River Electric has upwards of 11 transmission structures being repaired and nearing completion at Summit.

Page says the Western Area Power Administration is hopeful they can energize their lines this weekend, however East River still has hundreds of poles down in a stretch from Labolt, Southwest of Milbank to near Clear Lake. At least 40 workers are in that area trying to restore services.