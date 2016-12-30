Crop meeting and applicator training Jan. 6 in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (HubCityRadio.com) – A Brown County Crop Meeting and Private Applicator Training is set for Friday, Jan. 6 at the South Dakota Wheat Growers Innovation Center in Aberdeen.

Laura Edwards, Acting State Climatologist and Climate Field Specialist, said that individuals can attend one or both of the events. The Crop meeting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon with lunch included for $8. The applicator training will be from 1 to 4 p.m. There is no fee for that.

The event is co-sponsored, according to Edwards.

This year’s event features three guest speakers.

Edwards said that winter is the perfect time of the year to start thinking about the upcoming planting season.

Edwards pointed out that the Private Applicator Training course needs to be taken every five years, so it might be a good time for individuals to check and see if they need a renewal.