High School Sports Scoreboard for Thursday, 12/29/16

Basketball

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37-34

Ab Roncalli [G]

A – Grace Imbery 12 points; Mariah Winegar 8p, 5 rebounds

Elk Point-Jefferson [B]

Ab Roncalli 41-38

A – Gus Conner Fiedler 10p, 10r; Gus Reede 10p

Also part of the Cavalier Classic…

STM 51-30

Webster [G]

W – Haley Rithmiller 20p, 11r

STM 54-48

Sisseton [B]

Sis – Dion Iyarpeya 17p, Benji Thompson 11p, DJ White 10p

Swiftel Center Classic…

DRSM 42-41

TZ [G]

TZ – Aubree Bearsheart 15p, Fanci Kiukanpi 14p

Flo/Henry [G]

Alc-Hudson 52-46

F – Allison Grygiel 17p, 9r; 10p each for Morgan Roe & Evie Kahnke

Flo/Henry 62-54

TZ [B]

F – Scott Olson 14p, Nathan Hulscher 12p, Kory Lane 11p, Grant DeWitt 10p

T – Divante Greeley 16p, 14r; Jameson Pratt 12p

Big Bo Classic in Wolsey…

Kimball/WL 39-32

Herreid/SA [G]

H – Charlie Tisdall 18p

JVC [G]

Potter Co 38-26

JVC [B]

Potter Co 74-58

P – Tanner Storer 25p, 10r; Cole Nafziger 18p; Dawson Simon 13p, 15r

Milbank Shootout…

Wau/Summit 55-54

Lemmon [G]

Sammy Swanson hit a 3ptr at the buzzer for the win. She finished w/ 7p & 5s.

W – Jenna Larson 18p, Kelsey Pearson 13p, Makayla Zirbel 12p

DeSmet 55-24

Milbank [G]

Ortonville, MN [B]

Langford 60-41

L – Mason Larson 31, Ryan Punt & Chance Olson 10p each

Dawson-Boyd, MN 58-43

Milbank [B]

M – Jonny Ash 14p, Nathan Bien 12p

Parkston Classic…

Corsica-Stickney 60-51

Warner [B]

First loss since 2014-15 season for Monarchs.

W – Ryder Fuhrman 15p, Micah Hoellein 13p

Sully Buttes 64-48

Canistota [B]

Hart Ranch Invite…

Bison 59-34

SBA [B]

In non-Invite games…

Sisseton [G]

NW 66-41

N – Addison Sparling 17p, Chrissy Stoltenberg 13p, Evy Peterson 11p, Josie Clemens 10p

S – Laci Framboise 12p

Brit-Hecla [G]

Edgeley, ND 66-35

Wess. Springs [G]

Highmore 67-64

Wess. Springs [B]

Highmore 70-30

WR

Rumble on the Red in Fargo – 72 teams (day 1/2)

1 – Shakopee (130.5)

2 – Waconia (104.5)

6 – Ab Central (87.5)

Aberdeen wrestlers still competing – Bradley & Braiden Nelson (semis) & Collin Haar, Jake Flakus, Daymon Steuck, and Austin Maunu (wrestlebacks).

Floyd Farrand Invite at SFL (day 1/2)

1 – Watertown (98)

2 – Sturgis (94)

10 – Milbank

Milbank wrestlers in the semis – Eli Fischer & Jake Anderson

Hockey

Aberdeen Lady Cougar Classic…

Mandan, ND

Aberdeen 1-1

The Lady Cougars ended up w/ their 1st non-win of the season, finishing in a 1-all tie w/ Mandan yesterday. Despite out-shooting the visitors 37-14, the lone goal for the Lady Cougars came off the stick of Hailey Holland.