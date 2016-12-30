High School Sports Scoreboard for Thursday, 12/29/16

Basketball
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37-34
Ab Roncalli [G]
A – Grace Imbery 12 points; Mariah Winegar 8p, 5 rebounds
Elk Point-Jefferson [B]
Ab Roncalli 41-38
A – Gus Conner Fiedler 10p, 10r; Gus Reede 10p
Also part of the Cavalier Classic…
STM 51-30
Webster [G]
W – Haley Rithmiller 20p, 11r
STM 54-48
Sisseton [B]
Sis – Dion Iyarpeya 17p, Benji Thompson 11p, DJ White 10p
Swiftel Center Classic…
DRSM 42-41
TZ [G]
TZ – Aubree Bearsheart 15p, Fanci Kiukanpi 14p
Flo/Henry [G]
Alc-Hudson 52-46
F – Allison Grygiel 17p, 9r; 10p each for Morgan Roe & Evie Kahnke
Flo/Henry 62-54
TZ [B]
F – Scott Olson 14p, Nathan Hulscher 12p, Kory Lane 11p, Grant DeWitt 10p
T – Divante Greeley 16p, 14r; Jameson Pratt 12p
Big Bo Classic in Wolsey…
Kimball/WL 39-32
Herreid/SA [G]
H – Charlie Tisdall 18p
JVC [G]
Potter Co 38-26
JVC [B]
Potter Co 74-58
P – Tanner Storer 25p, 10r; Cole Nafziger 18p; Dawson Simon 13p, 15r
Milbank Shootout…
Wau/Summit 55-54
Lemmon [G]
Sammy Swanson hit a 3ptr at the buzzer for the win. She finished w/ 7p & 5s.
W – Jenna Larson 18p, Kelsey Pearson 13p, Makayla Zirbel 12p
DeSmet 55-24
Milbank [G]
Ortonville, MN [B]
Langford 60-41
L – Mason Larson 31, Ryan Punt & Chance Olson 10p each
Dawson-Boyd, MN 58-43
Milbank [B]
M – Jonny Ash 14p, Nathan Bien 12p
Parkston Classic…
Corsica-Stickney 60-51
Warner [B]
First loss since 2014-15 season for Monarchs.
W – Ryder Fuhrman 15p, Micah Hoellein 13p
Sully Buttes 64-48
Canistota [B]
Hart Ranch Invite…
Bison 59-34
SBA [B]
In non-Invite games…
Sisseton [G]
NW 66-41
N – Addison Sparling 17p, Chrissy Stoltenberg 13p, Evy Peterson 11p, Josie Clemens 10p
S – Laci Framboise 12p
Brit-Hecla [G]
Edgeley, ND 66-35
Wess. Springs [G]
Highmore 67-64
Wess. Springs [B]
Highmore 70-30
WR
Rumble on the Red in Fargo – 72 teams (day 1/2)
1 – Shakopee (130.5)
2 – Waconia (104.5)
6 – Ab Central (87.5)
Aberdeen wrestlers still competing – Bradley & Braiden Nelson (semis) & Collin Haar, Jake Flakus, Daymon Steuck, and Austin Maunu (wrestlebacks).
Floyd Farrand Invite at SFL (day 1/2)
1 – Watertown (98)
2 – Sturgis (94)
10 – Milbank
Milbank wrestlers in the semis – Eli Fischer & Jake Anderson
Hockey
Aberdeen Lady Cougar Classic…
Mandan, ND
Aberdeen 1-1
The Lady Cougars ended up w/ their 1st non-win of the season, finishing in a 1-all tie w/ Mandan yesterday. Despite out-shooting the visitors 37-14, the lone goal for the Lady Cougars came off the stick of Hailey Holland.