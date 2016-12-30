Meade County officials not defending state’s ag assessment

STURGIS, S.D. (KBHB) – At their final meeting of the year Wednesday, Meade County Commissioners decided it wasn’t its place to defend the state’s ag assessment laws.

The county is being sued by Meade County resident Jon Jordan, who feels the way his ag land is taxed is unconstitutional.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office sent a letter to the county commission that stated they would not intervene in the case because “parties in the case are able to adequately present the constitutional issues to the Court.”

But, Commissioner Galen Niederwerder says the commission shouldn’t have to do the state’s job.

Niederwerder says this is a change for the commission to take such a stance. He’s hoping the state legislature will take a look at ag assessments again at their upcoming session.

Ag Assessments have been a hot topic for state lawmakers for many years.