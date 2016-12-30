Pierre lawmaker will re-introduce science bill

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – The South Dakota legislative session is less than two weeks away, and a Pierre lawmaker is hoping that the fourth time is the charm as he will re-introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session related to teaching of science in schools.

District 24 Republican Senator Jeff Monroe will re-introduce a bill that would “encourage and protect the teaching of certain scientific information.” The legislation was introduced last year and killed in the Senate Education committee.

Monroe says that the bill will allow both sides of an issue to be taught and discussed in the classroom.

Monroe is passionate about the topic, and that is why he keeps re-introducing the bill.

If approved, according to Monroe, the bill would allow teachers to discuss all science-related topics, including biological evolution, global warming and human cloning, as long as those topics are included in the curriculum approved by that respective school district.

He says this year the bill will be slimmed down a little compared to years past. Last year, opponents argued in committee that the bill would disrupt the academic curriculum that had been approved by the school board and its community.