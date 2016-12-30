Plan Like A Man aimed at curbing drunk driving

PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR) – The South Dakota Office of Highway Safety has just launched a new statewide promotion aimed toward young men.

The office is launching the promotion trying to curb drunk driving amongst young men in the state. Office Director Lee Axdahl of Pierre says the promotion is titled “Plan Like A Man.”

He says this promotion ties into the upcoming celebrations for young men.

Axdahl is encouraging young men to visit drivesafesd.com to pledge to use a designated driver.

Axdahl adds that even though the promotion is open to young males, the contest is open to anyone. Once again, visit drivesafesd.com for your chance to win one of those high-definition TV’s.